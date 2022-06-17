The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces Southwest Florida May 2022 Employment Data



Naples, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Southwest Florida’s labor force increased by 21,858 over the year. The Fort Myers area labor force in May 2022 grew 14,627 over the year, a 4.1 percent increase, and the Naples area labor force increased by 7,231 over the year, a 4.0 percent increase.

The Fort Myers area private sector employment grew by 12,100 jobs over the year, an increase of 5.1 percent. The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were leisure and hospitality, increasing by 2,700 jobs; trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by 2,600 jobs; and professional and business services, increasing by 2,100 jobs. The unemployment rate in the Fort Myers area was 2.4 percent in May 2022, down from 4.2 percent reported in May 2021.

The Naples area private sector employment increased by 6,500 jobs over the year, an increase of 4.6 percent. The industry gaining the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality, increasing by 1,600 jobs. The unemployment rate in the Naples area was 2.1 percent in May 2022, down from 3.5 percent reported in May 2021.

In May 2022, Florida’s unemployment rate decreased by 1.9 percentage points over the year to 3.0 percent, and continues to remain below the national rate, which is currently 3.6 percent. Florida’s unemployment rate has remained below the national rate for 18 consecutive months and has declined or held steady for 22 consecutive months.

The state’s total private sector employment increased by 459,500 (+5.9 percent) over the year in May 2022, 0.8 percentage point faster than the national growth rate of 5.1 percent. Florida’s over-the-year private sector job growth has also exceeded the nation’s for 14 consecutive months since April 2021.

Data in the month of May continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 499,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide May 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

