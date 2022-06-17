The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Pensacola Area May 2022 Employment Data



Pensacola, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Pensacola area unemployment rate was 2.4 percent in May 2022, down 1.7 percentage points from the May 2021 rate of 4.1 percent. The Pensacola area gained 7,700 private sector jobs (+4.9 percent) over the year in May 2022. The Pensacola area labor force increased by 7,391 over the year, a 3.2 percent increase.

The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were trade, transportation, and utilities (+2,000 jobs), and leisure and hospitality (+1,800 jobs).

In May 2022, Florida’s unemployment rate decreased by 1.9 percentage points over the year to 3.0 percent, and continues to remain below the national rate, which is currently 3.6 percent. Florida’s unemployment rate has remained below the national rate for 18 consecutive months and has declined or held steady for 22 consecutive months.

The state’s total private sector employment increased by 459,500 (+5.9 percent) over the year in May 2022, 0.8 percentage point faster than the national growth rate of 5.1 percent. Florida’s over-the-year private sector job growth has also exceeded the nation’s for 14 consecutive months since April 2021.

Data in the month of May continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 499,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide May 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

