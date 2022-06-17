PennDOT Announces Traffic Stops on Route 144 in Centre County to Address Downed Utility Wires

State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted motorists to expect delays today on Route 144 between Lower Georges Valley Road and Route 322 in Potter Township, Centre County.

West Penn Power Company is working to replace sheared utility poles that were downed during last night's thunderstorms. They will need to implement traffic stoppages of up to 15 minutes at a time as they draw cable across the roadway. Drivers familiar with the are may wish to consider alternate routes. PennDOT anticipates repairs being complete by early afternoon.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

