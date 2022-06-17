Detour Coming for Route 144 Bridge Replacement in Potter County

Coudersport, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will begin a bridge replacement soon on Route 144 in Potter County. The bridge spans Ives Hollow Run in the village of Carter Camp. PennDOT expects work to begin July 5. The 28-foot bridge dates from 1934 and carries an average of 281 vehicles each day. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good.

As work begins on July 5, the bridge will be closed, and a lengthy detour of 30 miles will be in place. The detour will direct motorists to use Route 44, Route 2002 (West Branch Road), Route 6, and Route 144. The official detour will be used through the duration of the project, currently expected to finish by August 8. Motorists familiar with the area may consider alternate routes.

Work will include removal of the existing T-beam bridge, placement of a new, precast concrete box culvert, paving, pavement base drain, guide rail, and miscellaneous items. All work is weather and schedule dependent. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc, of State College is the contractor for this $1 million job.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

