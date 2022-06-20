Nemergent becomes 5G Native
Nemergent unveils its current innovations at the Critical Communication World 2022BILBAO, SPAIN, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the 21st and 23rd of June, Vienna will be witnessing all the innovations that Nemergent Solutions has been working on in the past months. The Messe Wien Exhibition & Congress Center hosts #CCW2022 and will be the place for Mission Critical Communications community to discover the newest advances in the industry. J68 Stand will be unveiling a great number of projects the company is currently involved in. Therefore, do not miss the chance to come by CCW and pay us a visit.
Find below the main elements regarding the innovations the company has been working on, as an introduction to what you can expect to discover at the event.
E2E MCX OVER 5G STAND-ALONE
Nemergent’s MCX Server is ready to be integrated as an Application Function (AF) in the 5G Service based architecture core. 5G evolution involves substantial spectrum versatility in the RAN side as well as the capability to CONFIGURE specific service types in the network. Nemergent MCX Server interacts with Policy Control Function (PCF) through N5 interface for dynamic QoS management in the network. Additionally, Nemergent AF communicates also with Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF) to collect MC Service specific KPIs that can be used for network analytics.
USE OF 5G SLICING FOR MCX
Nemergent's MCX Service is adapted to be deployed as Cloud native Network Functions (CNF). Each of the MCX components (according to the 3GPP architecture) is considered as a microservice. Therefore, Nemergent's MCX Service inherits all the benefits from cloud native architecture, such as dynamic scalability, elasticity required to operate at hyperscale levels or application lifecycle agility. Nemergent's MCX Service instances can be easily deployed in cloud orchestration systems. Along with the capability of using MCX service specific 5G network slices, a dedicated end to end MCX service slice can be deployed with MCX specific QoS requirements.
INTER SLICE & INTRE SLICE MCX SCALING
Nemergent’s MCX Service is ready to dynamically adapt its capabilities to operate at hyperscale levels. MCX Service scalability is achieved through inter-slice and intra-slice models. Inter slice scalability is managed by the network orchestrator. Nemergent’s MCX Server is ready to export different real-time service statistics. These MCX service metrics together with network statics are collected in the 5G Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF). The NWDAF allows exporting metrics, that could be used to optimize network topology, reducing end-to-end service Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Artificial Intelligence Driven 5G Networks is a clear example of the use of metrics to intervene in network planification.
Regarding intra-slice scalability, MCX service dynamic scalability is achieved by using a MCX aware load balancer and multiple MCX server instances ready to operate together. Therefore, in case an instance of the MCX service reports metrics that exceed the configured threshold, cloud orchestrator triggers the provision of a new MCX server instance.
INTERCONNECTION OF MCX SYSTEMS FOR INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION
Nemergent implements a 5G PPDR infrastructure sharing model based on the 5G slicing principles and following aninter-agency communication concept. Hosted over the same infrastructure, each PPDR administrative agency gets a 5G PPDR dedicated slice, which includes a 5G slice aware Radio Access Network (RAN), a Service Based (SB) core and a MCX service instance. In this way, every agency gets its own communications slice. Inter-PPDR slice communications are implemented following the concept of inter-agency campaigns.
