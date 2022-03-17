Nemergent and Valid8 To Demo MCX IWF at IWCE
Both companies will combine Valid8’s MCX IWF conformance testing suite and Nemergent’s IWF to showcase MCX - P25 interworking at IWCE, Nemergent Booth #2037.
Nemergent is able to deliver both centralized and hosted versions of our IWF solution with connectivity to P25 and other LMR systems and platforms”WAKEFIELD MA & BILBAO, USA & SPAIN, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valid8.com, Inc., a leading provider of test and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, announced they will be demonstrating its MCX IWF conformance testing suite at the upcoming IWCE Conference running against, Nemergent Solutions SL IWF. Nemergent, an industry leader in multi-sector mission-critical solutions over mobile broadband technologies, has recently incorporated to its portfolio a 3GPP standard compliant Interworking Function (IWF) that works across multiple interfaces and protocols like P25 ISSI.
— Robert Escalle
The upcoming IWCE Conference in Las Vegas will have its Exhibition open on March 23-24, 2022. This annual event brings people together charged with ensuring that the most crucial communications–supporting public safety, governments, utilities, transportation, healthcare, and other critical infrastructure sectors–work at all times, even under the most difficult circumstances. Valid8 and Nemergent joined efforts this year to make combined demonstrations of their product lines, covering the full transmission path between broadband MCX and LMR P25. These open demonstrations will be performed at the Nemergent Booth #2037 at specific pre-scheduled time slots.
Valid8 has been on the forefront of MCX testing, having years of experience with mission critical push to talk and public safety testing solutions including P25 ISSI/CSSI. Valid8’s MCX IWF Conformance Tester is built upon the company’s deep protocol testing expertise and conformance testing prowess in MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData and P25 ISSI/CSSI.
Valid8 has developed a manufacturer-agnostic test platform that can be used by equipment manufacturers to ensure that their equipment meets industry standards and technical specifications. It is easily extensible to keep up-to-date with international 3GPP standards and accommodate the specific test needs of the markets, as well as being easy to create, modify and expand test cases as MCX standards continue to evolve.
“Nemergent is able to deliver both centralized and hosted versions of our IWF solution with connectivity to P25 and other LMR systems and platforms,” said Robert Escalle, Nemergent Chief Business Development Officer for North America. “We continue to advance additional features and functionality as we deliver 3GPP standard compliant solutions to our customers.”
About Valid8.com
Valid8.com helps the world’s networks work by providing the best methods to simulate and test network equipment and communication protocols. With 19 years of proven results, Valid8 believes that testing tools should start with a flexible and affordable base with the ability to customize solutions to needs. Clients should only pay for what they need. Valid8 is dedicated to customer success with a comprehensive support program providing direct access to engineers to assist with training, integration, and problem-solving. Over 90% of customer feedback points to Valid8.com’s flexibility and service as the reason they have chosen to partner with the company. Valid8.com has succeeded in giving clients a refreshing change from the testing status quo.
About Nemergent
Nemergent Solutions SL, located in Bilbao, Spain, is positioned as a technology provider with high expertise in 3GPP standard-based mission-critical solutions over mobile broadband technologies. Nemergent's vision and commitment with Mission Critical environments range from its implication in MCX standard development to its interoperability activities, key participation in every Plugtest event organized by ETSI, and involvement in different conformance testing initiatives. The versatile Nemergent MCX software can be deployed over 4G/5G infrastructures and integrated into third-party systems to create a scalable, adaptable, and multi-vendor end-to-end system. For more information, visit us at https://nemergent-solutions.com/.
##
Marketing Contacts
Tara Cleary
+1 (781) 702-4434
marketing@valid8.com
Eukene Carazo
Nemergent Solutions
+34 945 23 79 09
eukene.carazo@nemergent-solutions.com