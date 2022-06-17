Ilham Aliyev received chairman of Board of Directors of Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies of Saudi Arabia Prince Turki AlFaisal Al Saud.

The sides recalled with pleasure Turki AlFaisal Al Saud’s visit to Azerbaijan last year and his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev. The importance of the 9th Global Baku Forum was pointed out at the meeting. The participation of a great number of influential guests in the event was described as an indicative of interest in the Forum. They noted that the Forum has already become a platform for discussing global issues at the international level.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the successful development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia.