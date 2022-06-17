Submit Release
News Search

There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,169 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received chairman of Board of Directors of Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies

AZERBAIJAN, June 17 - 17 june 2022, 12:10

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies of Saudi Arabia Prince Turki AlFaisal Al Saud.

The sides recalled with pleasure Turki AlFaisal Al Saud’s visit to Azerbaijan last year and his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev. The importance of the 9th Global Baku Forum was pointed out at the meeting. The participation of a great number of influential guests in the event was described as an indicative of interest in the Forum. They noted that the Forum has already become a platform for discussing global issues at the international level.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the successful development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received chairman of Board of Directors of Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.