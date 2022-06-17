17 June 2022

Jeremy Rockliff, Premier



The Tasmanian Liberal Government is committed to delivering for all Tasmanians, in the areas that matter most.

The past week has seen important actions taken across health, housing, jobs, cost of living, and assisting our most vulnerable.

This includes:

progressing Tasmania’s agenda at National Cabinet, including a commitment from the Federal Government to extend the National Partnership on COVID-19 Response;

taking immediate action to provide targeted support to those most in need through our new Winter Energy Assistance Package;

delivering our plan to secure local jobs, with the first Tasmanian-based contractor announced to supply content for the new Spirit of Tasmania vessels;

announcing we are stepping down a number of our last remaining restrictions in the coming weeks, as we continue our transition to live with COVID-19;

announcing our Primary Care Reform agenda to ensure Tasmanians can get the right care, in the right place, at the right time;

tabling our Bill to introduce mandatory prison time for child sex offenders;

announcing that construction has started on a new $17 million Youth2Independence housing facility in central Hobart, which is expected to be complete in mid-2023;

bolstering police numbers, with 24 new constables sworn in at the Police Academy today as part of our commitment to keep Tasmanians safe;

announcing the members and chairperson appointed to the inaugural Waste and Resource Recovery Board, who will play an important role in advising the Government on the direction for waste management, resource recovery, and the Circular Economy in Tasmania;

continuing to deliver our plan to create jobs, with the latest ABS figures confirming 2,700 more Tasmanians were employed during May 2022;

encouraging anglers to get involved in the sport by extending the Tasmanian Tagged Trout Promotion;

announcing consultation has commenced to guide the development of the 2022-26 Business Growth Strategy;

investing up to an additional $360,000 per annum in a new revenue retention model to improve the sustainable management of our freshwater resources;

opening the Register of Interest (ROI) process for new renewable energy and energy intensive load projects; and

expanding the 2022-23 Ticket to Play program to include dance from 1 August 2022.

We are a Government that listens to Tasmanians, as their priorities are our priorities, and we will continue delivering for all Tasmanians as we progress our agenda and invest in the things Tasmanians care about.

