Sweden meeting place for talks on Yemen

SWEDEN, June 17 - A meeting on the political situation in Yemen – the Yemen International Forum – is taking place in Stockholm on 17–19 June. The Forum brings together almost 150 participants from all parts of Yemen – both official representatives and representatives of civil society – as well as representatives of the UN, engaged countries and international organisations. Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde will address the opening session of the Forum.

Participants will meet over three days to discuss Yemen’s political and economic development and the security situation in the country. The UN’s Special Envoy for Yemen, Swede Hans Grundberg, is attending.

“It is gratifying that Sweden can contribute to the peace efforts at this important stage by facilitating open, informal dialogue between different stakeholders. Sweden is deeply engaged in Yemen and has previously hosted UN meetings of the parties. I am the only EU foreign minister to have visited Yemen, having been there on two occasions. All of this makes Sweden a natural meeting place to discuss Yemen,” says Ms Linde.

A temporary ceasefire has been in effect in Yemen since 2 April. The UN is now engaged in talks with the parties with a view to a more permanent ceasefire. At the same time, the humanitarian crisis remains severe and risks being further exacerbated by the global food price increases resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It is more important than ever to keep the crisis in Yemen at the top of the international agenda – and to continue to build on the positive developments in the peace efforts,” says Ms Linde.

The Forum is jointly organised by the Sana’a Center for Strategic Studies (a Yemeni think tank) and the Folke Bernadotte Academy, with support from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, the EU, Norway and the Open Society Foundation.