Massachusetts Unemployment and Job Estimates for May 2022 

Boston, MA — The state’s May total unemployment rate dropped by two-tenths of a percentage point at 3.9 percent over-the-month, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced Friday.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary job estimates indicate Massachusetts gained 5,500 jobs in May. This follows last month’s revised gain of 8,800 jobs. The largest over the month private sector job gains were in Leisure and Hospitality, Education and Health Services, and Information. Employment now stands at 3,665,900. Since the employment trough in April 2020, Massachusetts gained 614,900 jobs.

From May 2021 to May 2022, BLS estimates Massachusetts gained 176,600 jobs. The largest over the year gains occurred in Leisure and Hospitality, Professional, Scientific, and Business Services, and Education and Health Services. Financial Activities was the only sector to see job losses.

The May unemployment rate of 3.9 percent was 0.3 percentage point above the national rate reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The labor force grew by an estimated 200 from 3,775,500 in April, as 7,900 more residents were employed, and 7,700 fewer residents were unemployed over-the-month.

Over-the-year, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down by 2.0 percentage points.

The state’s labor force participation rate – the total number of residents 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and actively sought work in the last four weeks – remained steady at 66.0 percent. Compared to May 2021, the labor force participation rate was up 0.6 percentage point.

May 2022 Employment Overview

Leisure and Hospitality gained 4,800 (+1.4%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 66,400 (+23.3%) jobs were added.

Education and Health Services gained 2,900 (+0.4%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 28,500 (+3.6%) jobs were added.

Information gained 1,500 (+1.5%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 6,500 (+7.0%) jobs were added.

Financial Activities gained 400 jobs (+0.2%) over the month. Over the year, 4,200 (-1.9%) jobs were lost.

Government gained 300 (+0.1%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 6,200 (+1.4%) jobs were added.

Manufacturing gained 100 (+0.0%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 9,700 (+4.2%) jobs were added.

Trade, Transportation and Utilities lost 800 (-0.1%) over the month. Over the year, 19,100 (+3.5%) jobs were added.

Construction lost 900 (-0.5%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 9,100 (+5.6%) jobs were added.

Other Services lost 1,000 (-0.8%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 6,000 (+5.0%) jobs were added.

Professional and Business Services lost 1,800 (-0.3%) jobs over the month. Over the year, 29,300 (+4.9%) jobs were added.

Labor Force Overview

The May estimates show 3,629,500 Massachusetts residents were employed and 146,200 were unemployed, for a total labor force of 3,775,700. The unemployment rate was down 0.2 percentage point at 3.9 percent from the April rate of 4.1 percent. Over-the-month, the May labor force was up by 200 from 3,775,500 in April, with 7,900 more residents employed and 7,700 fewer residents unemployed. The labor force participation rate, the share of working age population employed and unemployed, remained unchanged at 66.0 percent. The labor force was up 28,100 from the May 2021 estimate of 3,747,600, as 104,700 more residents were employed, and 76,600 fewer residents were unemployed.

The unemployment rate is based on a monthly sample of households. The job estimates are derived from a monthly sample survey of employers. As a result, the two statistics may exhibit different monthly trends.

NOTES:

The labor force is the sum of the numbers of employed residents and those unemployed, that is residents not working but actively seeking work in the last four weeks. Estimates may not add up to the total labor force due to rounding.

For further information on seasonal adjustment methodology, please refer to the Bureau of Labor Statistics website https://www.bls.gov.

Detailed labor market information is available at www.mass.gov/lmi.

