Must B2B Metaverse announces Smart City Day event to explore the Smart City Trends and Innovations in 2022
We organize Smart City Day event to bring together professionals, designers, engineers, innovators, to explore technology trends and innovations in 2022 .
We are proud to organize the second edition of the Smart City livestream event now on our immersive B2B Metaverse Platform. We can't wait to welcome our smart city attendees with their avatars. ”PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Must B2B Metaverse community organizes Smart City Day livestream event to bring together professionals, designers, engineers, innovators, influencers, addicts, manufacturers from across the smart City ecosystem to explore technology trends and innovations in 2022 for smart City.
— Hanene Maupas, CEO of Must
Smart cities are developed using the latest technologies such as IoT, wireless sensors, facial recognition, AI, Big data & data analytics to improve the deployment and management of all types of infrastructures within the city in the way that maximizes the safety & welfare of the cities when shifting them towards more sustainable economy. According to MARKETSANDMARKETS, the global smart cities market size is expected to grow from USD 410.8 billion in 2020 to USD 820.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. In this conference, we will develop around the trends shaping the future of Smart City around: Smart Mobility management, Smart Public Safety, Smart Building, Smart utilities , Smart Healthcare (COVID use case), Smart Security and Smart sustainable solutions for energy conservation, water supply and waste management. The objective of the conference program is to help you to build your roadmap for smart city and to show you how to incorporate tech solutions in the public sector through pioneering case studies and fascinating talks
In this conference, we will focus on getting the latest innovation and trends in the Smart City development to help our high-tech community, to face its major new challenges for companies, build their roadmap and find their next partners. We will deep dive, from Smart City high-tech innovation trends – Asia & Europe & Smart City high-tech innovation trends – North & South America .
Among the speakers, you will meet technology leaders of the Smart City industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.
To learn about the event speakers and attendees, please visit our LinkedIn event page by clicking on this link https://www.linkedin.com/events/6858723213107593216/
To visit our B2B Metaverse and digital venue by clicking on this link https://must.link/exhibition/viewer/8d7f929d-34cd-4bb7-9db6-9e7c4a41c8ab?language=en&v2=true
To own your booth or your showroom at Must B2B Metaverse, request a free trial at must-marketing@net-must.com
This booth will help you to:
• Discover a new B2B metaverse experience and showcase your products
• Stay connected to your global ecosystem, companies and industry professionals
• Get a chance to speak and participate in several events during the year
• Create content and be more visible in an international community
• Build new leads everyday
To visit the booth of Algodone, one of our exhibitors:
https://net-must.com/join-exhibition-booth?uid=8d7f929d-34cd-4bb7-9db6-9e7c4a41c8ab&boothId=21VE0051BO948
Hanene Maupas, CEO of Must, explains this event’s intention :
“ We are proud to organize the second edition of the Smart City livestream event now on our immersive B2B Metaverse Platform. We will continue to evolve and offer incredible digital experience. We can't wait to welcome our smart city attendees with their avatars. “
Everyone can also ask questions during the sessions on the session chat or Twitter using the hashtag #askmusthightechexpo.
To register as visitor for free https://must.link/exhibition/51/event/ffce9c56-d66f-4ce6-959a-ada876468d51
Limited seating in the discussion panel will be available for media who would like to join our online conference stage and participate in the Virtual Press Room content and interviews.
Media are invited to send an email to must-marketing@net-must.com
To create your avatar https://net-must.com/dashboard/my-avatars
To load Must B2B Metaverse and Expo APP, https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.netmust.netmust&hl=fr&gl=US
@Must B2B Metaverse and Expo
Must B2B Metaverse and Expo aims to be the global, effective and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations that are part of the high-tech value chain. It is an All-in-one B2B Metaverse platform to manage high-tech ecosystem, community, and host events. Our AI powered metaverse platform offers an immersive experience to your audience.
Press service MUST :
Géraldine Soulier – geraldine.soulier06@gmail.com - M + 33 (0) 6 17 85 13 44
MUST Marketing contact:
Marva Okili – marva.okili@net-must.com – M +33 (0) 6 65 91 99 91
Must .
Must B2B Metaverse
665919991 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
[Must B2b Metaverse Teaser] Smart City Day Jun 22, 2022