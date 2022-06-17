Top Global Recruitment Company, Talentful, Pegs Nation’s Top 50 Talent Leaders
Talentful celebrates the success of US Talent Leaders with its inaugural awards listNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talentful has announced a shortlist of 50 top US-based Talent Leaders, who have been selected by Talentful’s Alex Dripchak (East Market Director of Business Development) in collaboration with Jamie Cross (Vice President, East Coast), Alice Roper (Vice President, Customer Success), and John Freshwater (Chief Revenue Officer) for professional excellence.
Talentful is a bespoke, scalable, subscription-based recruitment service that matches high-growth tech companies with the very best employees. Founded in 2015, Talentful has built partnerships with more than 200 global tech organizations including Alphabet, Microsoft, Deliveroo, and Einride, and has a Net Promoter Score of 70.
This year marks Talentful’s first Top 50 Talent Leaders Awards which elevate and recognize tech stars and share best practice with industry professionals in the US.
Finalists were chosen from a pool of over 3,200 Tech TA Company Leaders from SMEs based in the US after a rigorous interview process and professional evaluation. The key criteria looked at were an interview scorecard, employee growth rate at their company, Glassdoor rating, and LinkedIn profile and activity.
This year, Kelly Cartwright placed top of the rankings. Kelly is the Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition at Splunk. She spent seven years at Amazon in senior Talent Leader roles before moving to Splunk in September last year. Kelly was awarded for her strategic vision and decisive, impactful work.
The top five awarded Talent Leaders are:
Kelly Cartwright, Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition at Splunk
Jocelyn S. Lai, Global Head of Talent Acquisition at Duolingo
Becky McCullough, Vice President of Global Recruiting at HubSpot
Elin Thomasian, Global Head of Talent Acquisition at Workday
Laura A. Cooper, Chief People Officer at BlockFi
View the entire Top 50 Talent Leader Awards list here: www.talentful.com/top-50-leaders/
Chris Abbass, co-founder and CEO of Talentful, said: “These awards are an opportunity to share the valuable and often under-recognized work of the country’s top Talent Leaders.
“Talent Leaders are key to the success of businesses in overcoming the current challenges of the job market and the skills shortage. These awards acknowledge and celebrate the importance of professionals who dedicate their careers to ensuring teams are happy and engaged.
“The names on our list represent the best possible practice and a model for Talent Leaders nationwide. This is, of course, only a sample of the vital work done every day by Talent Leaders across the country to build and support strong teams.”
About Talentful
Talentful invents the future of recruitment by offering cutting-edge services and products that help high-growth tech companies hire the best talent. Its highly experienced team acts as a flexible onsite extension of in-house talent functions via a monthly subscription to ensure the best cultural matches and outstanding recruitment experiences. From hiring to process reviews, events strategy and diversity workshops, Talentful helps many of the world’s biggest tech brands scale efficiently, including Asana, Atlassian, Adobe, Pinterest, Instacart, and many more. Founded in 2015, Talentful employs 300+ talent professionals operating across offices in San Francisco, New York, Austin, London and Berlin.
