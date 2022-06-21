Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,135 in the last 365 days.

xCures and Novocure® partner to better understand quality of life in glioblastoma

xCures and Novocure partner to better understand quality of life in glioblastoma

Innovative collaboration focused on developing the first comprehensive Quality of Life dataset for glioblastoma patients

We look forward to the outputs of this partnership and to seeing how they improve Quality of Life for those with this devastating cancer”
— Mika Newton, CEO of xCures
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ] xCures, Inc., is proud to announce their partnership with Novocure with the intent to develop the first comprehensive, longitudinal Quality of Life (QoL) dataset for glioblastoma (GBM) patients. The alliance between both oncology companies will leverage xCures’ novel, patient-centric platform and deep connections to GBM patient and provider communities through direct engagement with GBM patients, unique partnerships with advocacy groups such as the Musella Foundation, and the offering of valuable services such as cancer history structuring and treatment options research.

“We are delighted to team up with Novocure and see our extensive real-world data from GBM patients applied towards developing a time series analysis of QOL in GBM,” said Mika Newton, CEO of xCures. “As a patient-centric company, we look forward to the outputs of this partnership and to seeing how they improve Quality of Life for those with this devastating cancer.”

Participants enrolled in xINFORM are invited weekly to complete the EuroQol 5-Dimension (EQ-5D-5L) QoL survey. The survey results provided by patients will allow for time series analysis of QoL in GBM. Over the coming year, Novocure and xCures will generate QoL data for 250 patients and integrate it with regulatory-compliant longitudinal outcomes data.

About xCures

xCures Inc. operates an AI-assisted platform that connects cancer patients and physicians with optimal investigational or approved therapies. The platform’s portals, xINFORM for patients, and xDECIDE for providers, show scientific and medical rationales for the options provided and a clear picture of a patient’s medical records and history. The platform prospectively generates real-world evidence for clinical studies and decentralized trials. For more information, visit www.xcures.com, or contact info@xcures.com.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Jersey, and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Root, Switzerland, Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter. Novocure is a registered trademark of Novocure GmbH.

Patrick van der Valk
xCures
pvandervalk@xcures.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

xCures and Novocure® partner to better understand quality of life in glioblastoma

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.