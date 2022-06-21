xCures and Novocure® partner to better understand quality of life in glioblastoma
Innovative collaboration focused on developing the first comprehensive Quality of Life dataset for glioblastoma patients
We look forward to the outputs of this partnership and to seeing how they improve Quality of Life for those with this devastating cancer”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ] xCures, Inc., is proud to announce their partnership with Novocure with the intent to develop the first comprehensive, longitudinal Quality of Life (QoL) dataset for glioblastoma (GBM) patients. The alliance between both oncology companies will leverage xCures’ novel, patient-centric platform and deep connections to GBM patient and provider communities through direct engagement with GBM patients, unique partnerships with advocacy groups such as the Musella Foundation, and the offering of valuable services such as cancer history structuring and treatment options research.
“We are delighted to team up with Novocure and see our extensive real-world data from GBM patients applied towards developing a time series analysis of QOL in GBM,” said Mika Newton, CEO of xCures. “As a patient-centric company, we look forward to the outputs of this partnership and to seeing how they improve Quality of Life for those with this devastating cancer.”
Participants enrolled in xINFORM are invited weekly to complete the EuroQol 5-Dimension (EQ-5D-5L) QoL survey. The survey results provided by patients will allow for time series analysis of QoL in GBM. Over the coming year, Novocure and xCures will generate QoL data for 250 patients and integrate it with regulatory-compliant longitudinal outcomes data.
About xCures
xCures Inc. operates an AI-assisted platform that connects cancer patients and physicians with optimal investigational or approved therapies. The platform’s portals, xINFORM for patients, and xDECIDE for providers, show scientific and medical rationales for the options provided and a clear picture of a patient’s medical records and history. The platform prospectively generates real-world evidence for clinical studies and decentralized trials. For more information, visit www.xcures.com, or contact info@xcures.com.
About Novocure
Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.
Headquartered in Jersey, and with a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Root, Switzerland, Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter. Novocure is a registered trademark of Novocure GmbH.
