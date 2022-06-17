I 91 SB Closed - Hartland

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 91 south bound is CLOSED between Exits 10 and 9 due to multiple motor vehicle crashes.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Bri Pippin

ECD Supervisor, 2nd Shift

Members Assistance Team

Westminster PSAP, Troop B

Work Cell 802-917-2853

sabrianna.pippin@vermont.gov