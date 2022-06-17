I 91 SB Closed - Hartland
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 91 south bound is CLOSED between Exits 10 and 9 due to multiple motor vehicle crashes.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Bri Pippin
ECD Supervisor, 2nd Shift
Members Assistance Team
Westminster PSAP, Troop B
Work Cell 802-917-2853