PRESS RELEASE: Handover Ceremony for the Project for Improvement of Facilities of Samalaeulu Primary School under JAPAN’S GRANT ASSISTANCE FOR GRASS-ROOTS HUMAN SECURITY PROJECTS (GGP) (17th June, 2022)

SAMOA, June 17 - The Government of Japan once again continues to assist the Big Island of Savaii with the development of education at its grass-roots level.

Samalaeulu Primary School received their newly improved school facilities under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP) through a handover ceremony held earlier today (17 June) at the school’s compound.

His Excellency, Mr. [1]SENTA Keisuke, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, handed over the renovated classrooms and a new hall with the administration building to the School Committee in the presence of Hon. Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio, Acting Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Gagaemauga No.1 constituency, Hon. Seuula Ioane, Minister of Education, Sports and Culture, representatives of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture, students, parents, principal and teachers.

The project was largely funded with a grant worth up to USD $203,876 equivalent to SAT $522,491.03.

The new project successfully upgraded the school’s former building that was built in 1996, which was deteriorated over the past years due to its age and exposure to natural disasters.

The Government of Japan though its GGP is pleased to be part of the development process in the upbringing of Samalaeulu Primary School students, hence, is donating the new school facilities at a substantial amount.

Japan’s assistance through this project indicates its commitment to prioritize the development of basic education by improving and upgrading the facilities of a number of schools across Samoa.

The GGP aims to support small-scale projects directly benefitting the grass-roots level, as well as contributing to the socio-economic development of the Samoa.

It is hoped that this assistance will help further strengthen the friendly ties between the Governments and the peoples of Japan and Samoa.

[1] In an effort to preserve traditional ways in a fast-changing world, the Japanese Government decided to change the way Japanese names are written in English by putting the family name first, the same way they are written in Japanese which was implemented in 2019. If you choose to address him by his family name, please refer to as Ambassador Senta not Ambassador Keisuke.