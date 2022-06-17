UPDATE: Westminster Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash - Fatal

**Update to Original Press Release**

During the evening of 6/16/2022, Vermont State Police were notified the operator, Paul Dulude had succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash.

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B1003708

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Eric Clemens

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/16/22 at 1222 hours

STREET: I-91 N

TOWN: Dummerston

LANDMARK: MM 14.7

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Paul Z. Dulude

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 1996

VEHICLE MAKE: Peterbilt

VEHICLE MODEL: 320

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious, Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a one vehicle crash involving a water truck on I-91 N, in the town of Dummerston, VT. Upon arrival, Operator #1 was transported by ambulance to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital where he was then flown by DHART helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries. Investigation into the crash revealed Vehicle #1 was traveling northbound on I-91 and left the traveled portion of the roadway. Investigation into the crash remains ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact Tpr. Clemens at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. Vermont State Police were assisted by DMV Police, Putney Fire Department, A’s Auto Towing, and Rescue Inc.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Eric Clemens

VSP Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT 05158

(802)722-4600

Eric.clemens@vermont.gov