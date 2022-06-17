UPDATE: Westminster Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash - Fatal
**Update to Original Press Release**
During the evening of 6/16/2022, Vermont State Police were notified the operator, Paul Dulude had succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash.
Sgt. Ryan Wood
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600
Office Line – 802-722-4658
CASE#: 22B1003708
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Eric Clemens
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/16/22 at 1222 hours
STREET: I-91 N
TOWN: Dummerston
LANDMARK: MM 14.7
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Paul Z. Dulude
AGE: 38
SEAT BELT N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 1996
VEHICLE MAKE: Peterbilt
VEHICLE MODEL: 320
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious, Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police responded to a one vehicle crash involving a water truck on I-91 N, in the town of Dummerston, VT. Upon arrival, Operator #1 was transported by ambulance to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital where he was then flown by DHART helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries. Investigation into the crash revealed Vehicle #1 was traveling northbound on I-91 and left the traveled portion of the roadway. Investigation into the crash remains ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact Tpr. Clemens at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. Vermont State Police were assisted by DMV Police, Putney Fire Department, A’s Auto Towing, and Rescue Inc.
Trooper Eric Clemens
VSP Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, VT 05158
(802)722-4600