Bidding Set to Close on a 3 BR/1 BA Home on .8± Acre Lot in Orange County, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of bidding of an auction of a 3 BR/1 BA home on a .80 +/- acre lot in Orange County, VA”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding of an auction of a 3 BR/1 BA home on a .80 +/- acre lot in Orange County, VA on Tuesday, June 21 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“This home is conveniently located close to the Town of Orange and all schools. This property can be occupied immediately and updated/modernized at your convenience,” said Nicholls.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
Tuesday, June 21 at 2:30PM -- 18346 Constitution Highway, Orange, VA 22960
3 BR/1 BA home on .80 +/- acre lot in Orange County, VA (only 2 bedrooms shown on tax map)
• This homes measures 1,357 +/- sf., and features an eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room and walk-out cellar (no interior entrance).
• Pine flooring in kitchen, life proof vinyl in bathroom, carpet throughout remainder of the home.
• Heating: heat pump w/oil furnace backup; Cooling: heat pump
• Public water & private septic system; electric water heater
• 12'x22' rear deck
• Other features: roof, windows & siding replaced within the last 5 years; chain link fencing; washer/dryer convey; gravel driveway
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 748 1359
info@nichollsauction.com