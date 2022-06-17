Arrangements Announced For Fremont County Deputy Richardson

June 16, 2022

SIDNEY, Iowa - Funeral arrangements have been made for Fremont County Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson, 37, who succumbed to injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle collision on June 14.

Public Visitation

Friday, June 17, 2022

4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Sidney High School

2754 Knox Rd.

Sidney, Iowa 51652

Funeral Service

Saturday, June 18, 2022

11:00 a.m.

Sidney High School

Burial at Hamburg Cemetery

Law enforcement and fire department honors

Following the service, the procession will leave Sidney High School and travel west on Knox Road. The procession will then turn south on Bluff Road, entering Hamburg on E Street. It will then travel north on Argyle Street to the Hamburg Cemetery.

The Richardson family has been humbled by the outpouring of love and support from the community. Many of community members have asked how they can lend further support. Those wishing to do so can stand along the processional route, with flags, signs and other forms of support. The community will also be able to visit the patrol car display that will be located at the high school during the services.

Monetary donations can be made at the Malvern State Bank in care of the Jennifer Richardson Support Fund at 404 Main Street, Malvern, Iowa.

Donations for Jennifer and her family will also be accepted at Hilltop Animal Hospital. Gift cards to Casey's (for gas) and Wal-Mart (for groceries and other needed items) will also be accepted at Hilltop Animal Hospital, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, the Mills County Sheriff’s Office or mailed to the clinic directly at:

Jennifer Richardson

c/o Hilltop Animal Hospital

422 Main Street

Malvern, Iowa 51551

