Arrangements Announced For Fremont County Deputy Richardson
June 16, 2022
SIDNEY, Iowa - Funeral arrangements have been made for Fremont County Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson, 37, who succumbed to injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle collision on June 14.
Public Visitation
Friday, June 17, 2022
4:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Sidney High School
2754 Knox Rd.
Sidney, Iowa 51652
Funeral Service
Saturday, June 18, 2022
11:00 a.m.
Sidney High School
Burial at Hamburg Cemetery
Law enforcement and fire department honors
Following the service, the procession will leave Sidney High School and travel west on Knox Road. The procession will then turn south on Bluff Road, entering Hamburg on E Street. It will then travel north on Argyle Street to the Hamburg Cemetery.
The Richardson family has been humbled by the outpouring of love and support from the community. Many of community members have asked how they can lend further support. Those wishing to do so can stand along the processional route, with flags, signs and other forms of support. The community will also be able to visit the patrol car display that will be located at the high school during the services.
Monetary donations can be made at the Malvern State Bank in care of the Jennifer Richardson Support Fund at 404 Main Street, Malvern, Iowa.
Donations for Jennifer and her family will also be accepted at Hilltop Animal Hospital. Gift cards to Casey's (for gas) and Wal-Mart (for groceries and other needed items) will also be accepted at Hilltop Animal Hospital, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, the Mills County Sheriff’s Office or mailed to the clinic directly at:
Jennifer Richardson
c/o Hilltop Animal Hospital
422 Main Street
Malvern, Iowa 51551
The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.