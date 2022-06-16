Submit Release
Cheoc Van Swimming Pool Resume Service

MACAU, June 16 - Due to drain blockage affected by rainstorm and inclement weather, previously closed Cheoc Van swimming pool will reopen to the public on 17 June after emergency maintenance. In addition, online ticketing system for advanced booking and on-the-spot swimming ticket has resumed service for the public to practice swimming exercises.

For more details, please visit the Sports Bureau website http://www.sport.gov.mo or call the hotline at 2823 6363 during office hours.

