PCC Invites You To Visit Its World-Class Gardens At Wascana Centre And Government House

June 16, 2022

This year, the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) has planted over 71,000 plants and flowers throughout Wascana Centre, with 8,000 more throughout the grounds of Government House.

“The Wascana Centre’s world-class gardens are ready for public viewing and are located right in front of the people's legislature,” Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Don McMorris said. “As one of North America's largest urban parks, Wascana Centre is home to 8.7 kilometres of paved pathways and 5.6 kilometres of natural paths, recreation and play areas, in addition to fitness stations and water activities for the whole family to enjoy.”

Each year, the PCC horticultural staff provide spectacular floral designs by adding new plant varieties while keeping traditional favourites. The planning process for the gardens begins in November, followed by seed germination in the greenhouses by January, where they grow until they are ready for planting in late spring.

Guided walking tours are available in Wascana Centre to take visitors through the gardens and beyond. Walking tours range from 30 to 90 minutes and cover a variety of subjects such as the Centre's ecology and its history. The tours are free of charge and available Wednesday through Sunday. To book a tour, visitors should call 306-520-8832 or email wcvisitorservices@gov.sk.ca.

With over 930 hectares (2,300 acres) of recreational green space, Wascana Centre has held the tradition of planting flower beds in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building since the early twentieth century.

PCC horticultural staff also manage Government House's lush Edwardian Gardens. Tours of the Edwardian Gardens are available Tuesday to Sunday and can be pre-booked at governmenthousesk.ca/public-programs.

