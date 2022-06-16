Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,049 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,989 in the last 365 days.

Construction scheduled to begin June 20 on ND 91 and ND 5

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, June 20, on North Dakota Highway 91 in St. Thomas and North Dakota Highway 5 east of Cavalier.

The ND 91 project will consist of ADA curb ramp improvements and milling and overlay through the city of St. Thomas.

The ND 5 project will consist of milling and overlay from Cavalier to the junction of U.S. Highway 81.

Lane closures are expected and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place for both projects. Flaggers and pilot cars will help direct traffic through construction.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the projects and minimum delays are expected.

Both projects are expected to be complete this summer.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

 

MEDIA CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.444

You just read:

Construction scheduled to begin June 20 on ND 91 and ND 5

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.