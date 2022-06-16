Construction scheduled to begin June 20 on ND 91 and ND 5

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, June 20, on North Dakota Highway 91 in St. Thomas and North Dakota Highway 5 east of Cavalier.



The ND 91 project will consist of ADA curb ramp improvements and milling and overlay through the city of St. Thomas.



The ND 5 project will consist of milling and overlay from Cavalier to the junction of U.S. Highway 81.



Lane closures are expected and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place for both projects. Flaggers and pilot cars will help direct traffic through construction.



The speed limit will be reduced throughout the projects and minimum delays are expected.



Both projects are expected to be complete this summer.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.444

