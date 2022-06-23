CURevl and Providence Federal Credit Union Partner to Offer College Planning to Members

Colleging provides saving, planning and paying resources leading to a brilliant future.

GALVESTON, TX, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CU REVL LLC (CURevl) announced Providence Federal Credit Union is now offering CURevl’s college planning resource, Colleging. CURevl is a CUSO committed to delivering education financing and college planning resources to credit union partners and their members.

"Providence Federal Credit Union is excited to offer competitive education financing and college planning to our members," said Aaron Wiggins, AVP of Lending at PFCU. "We know that preparing for college can be a challenging and expensive time. Our new student lending partnership with CURevl helps simplify college funding, allowing our members to confidently follow their dreams and get the most out of their student loans."

CURevl started working with credit unions to help their members pay for higher education. Educating families and providing additional resources related to college was the next logical step.

“Raising kids takes a village is cliché but true,” said Tim Kulesha, COO at CURevl. “We want to do our part by helping families choose the right college, navigate the financial aid process and beyond..”

For additional information on college planning and CURevl, visit colleging.com.

About CU Revl LLC

CU REVL LLC (CURevl) is a Texas based credit union service organization. Our team of education finance gurus are constantly dreaming up ways to help credit unions create solutions to attract new younger members. Student loans are great for asset diversification and our capital market solutions help credit unions manage liquidity.

About Providence Federal Credit Union

Providence Federal Credit Union was founded in 1962 with $176 million in assets and is one of the largest full-service credit unions in the country. We serve over 15,600 Providence employees, retirees and family members in Oregon, Washington, California, Montana, Texas, Nevada, and Alaska, as well a United Domestic Workers (UDW Labor Union) members, staff, family members and retiree members, To learn more about Providence Federal Credit Union, please visit www.providencecu.org.

