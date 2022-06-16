Crash Closed Route 147 NB in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 147 northbound is closed between Route 405 and Route 45 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, due to a tractor trailer crash.

A detour using Route 405 and Route 45 is in place. Route 147 southbound traffic is being controlled by flagging. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

