Route 885 Bates Street Overnight Closure Tonight in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an overnight closure of Bates Street (Route 885) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur tonight, Thursday night, June 16 weather permitting.

An overnight closure with detours will occur from 9 p.m. Thursday night through 5 a.m. Friday morning in the following locations:

Southbound Bates Street will close at the Boulevard of the Allies

Northbound Bates Street will close at Second Avenue

The ramp from Bates Street (Route 885) to outbound (eastbound) Parkway East

The ramp from inbound (westbound) Parkway East to North 885/Oakland (Exit 73B) will remain open to traffic during the duration of the work.

Crews will continue work on the inbound (westbound) I-376 (Parkway East) bridge over Bates Street. One additional overnight closure of Bates Street is anticipated. Details will be provided when the work is scheduled.

Posted Detours

Bates Street Ramp to outbound (eastbound) I-376 from the Boulevard of the Allies

Take the Boulevard of the Allies westbound (inbound)

Take the ramp to West 376 toward Downtown/Fort Pitt Bridge

Merge onto I-376 Parkway East

Take the left-hand Grant Street off-ramp (Exit 71A)

From Grant Street, turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies

Take the ramp to 376 East toward Monroeville

End detour

Bates Street Ramp to outbound (eastbound) I-376 from Second Avenue

Take Second Avenue westbound (inbound)

Turn left onto B Street

Turn right onto First Avenue

Turn right onto Grant Street

Turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies

Take the ramp to 376 East toward Monroeville

End detour

Southbound Bates Street (From the Boulevard of the Allies to Second Avenue)

Take the Boulevard of the Allies westbound (inbound)

Take the ramp to West 376 toward Downtown/Fort Pitt Bridge

Merge onto I-376 Parkway East

Take the left-hand Grant Street off-ramp (Exit 71A)

Turn right onto First Avenue

Turn left onto B Street

Turn right onto Second Avenue

Follow Second Avenue to Bates Street

End detour

Northbound Bates Street (From Second Avenue to the Boulevard of the Allies)

From eastbound (outbound) Second Avenue, Turn right onto Hot Metal Street

Turn right onto East Carson Street (Route 837)

Turn right onto the Birmingham Bridge

Take the ramp toward Oakland

Turn right onto Forbes Avenue

Turn right onto Craft Avenue

Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies

Follow the Boulevard of the Allies to Bates Street

End detour

Modifications, including turning lane installation on Route 885 at the intersections with Second Avenue, Hot Metal Street, Greenfield Avenue, and Hazelwood Avenue, began last year. This year’s work on the $7.62 million project located in the City of Pittsburgh includes widening the I-376 bridge over Bates Street to lengthen the deceleration lane to the Glenwood off-ramp and installing traffic signals at the Oakland and Glenwood off-ramp intersections with Bates Street. I-376 restrictions will include ramp closures, a 15-day lane restriction, and several weekend lane closures. Motorists will also see closures and lane restrictions on Route 885 (Bates Street/Second Avenue). The overall project is expected to finish in September 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

