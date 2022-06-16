Submit Release
Resurfacing Project to Begin on Route 616 (Main Street) in New Salem Borough, York County

06/16/2022

Harrisburg, PA – An approximately 0.9-mile resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 616 (Main Street) in New Salem Borough, York County. Weather permitting, the contractor will begin work on Monday, June 27.

This is project includes milling and overlaying the existing pavement, base repairs, minor drainage improvements, ADA curb ramps, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 616 within the New Salem Borough limits from just north of Cherylwood Drive to just south of West College Avenue.


There will be short-term lane closures under flagging Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 AM and 3:30 PM. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.


This project is expected to be completed by September 2, 2022.


JVI Group, Inc., if York Springs, PA, is the prime contractor on this $575,671 project.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 


###


