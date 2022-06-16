Update: Bridge Replacement Project on Creek Road in Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County

​Harrisburg, PA – Here is an update on the bridge replacement project on Creek Road (Route 2033) in Cumberland County. The bridge spans Cedar Run between Lisburn Road (Route 2031) and Carlisle Road (Route 2018) in Lower Allen Township.

Temporary traffic signals installed this spring at the intersection of Carlisle Road and Lisburn Road will go into flash mode starting Wednesday, June 22. The signals will be fully activated and new pavement marking realignment installed Wednesday, June 29.



The bridge is expected to be closed on Wednesday, July 6. A detour will be in place using Lisburn Road and Carlisle Road.





Once the bridge replacement is completed and detour is lifted, the temporary traffic signals will be removed and the pavement markings will be restored to original conditions.

Work is expected to be completed by October 13, 2022.





Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation of New Cumberland is the prime contractor on this $1,477,790 project, which includes replacing the existing bridge with a single-span prestressed concrete spread box beam bridge supported on integral abutments, waterline relocation, fish ladder installation, drainage improvements, approach roadway work, and other miscellaneous construction.