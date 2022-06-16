Lane Closures Coming for Epoxy Work on North Atherton Bridge

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists to lane closures coming for a North Atherton Street (Route 3014) bridge in Patton Township. The bridge is a westbound, two-lane structure located just west of the Valley Vista exit of Route 322. On Tuesday and Wednesday, June 21 and 22, crews will be working to place an epoxy surface on the bridge.

The epoxy work will require lane closures, with the left lane most likely to be the first to close. Once work is done on one side of the bridge, that lane will be opened, and the other lane will be closed for epoxy application. All work is dependent on weather and the schedule could be altered if rain occurs.

This bridge location is one of eight being addressed under a $900,000 contract. The improvements at this location were supported and accelerated by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2022 alone the BIL is bringing at least $22 million in additional funding to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners.

Mekis Construction Corporation of Fenelton, PA is the contractor for the 8-location job. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

# # #





