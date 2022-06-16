Castor Avenue Ramp to I-95 North to Close Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The Castor Avenue on-ramp to northbound Interstate 95 at the Allegheny Avenue/Castor Avenue Interchange in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia will be closed and detoured for approximately one week beginning at approximately 7:00 AM Monday, June 20, for roadway construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists traveling to northbound I-95 will be detoured west on Castor Avenue, north on Aramingo Avenue, then west on Adams Avenue to the ramp to I-95 North at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange.



The on-ramp closure will allow crews to complete the reconstruction of Castor Avenue between Delaware Avenue and Richmond Street. The on-ramp is expected to be reopened by 5:00 AM Monday, June 27.

In addition, weekday lane and shoulder closures are planned on the following surface streets in the vicinity of the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge on Monday, June 20, through Friday, July 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for utility, road and sidewalk construction:



Levick Street, both directions between Keystone Street and the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge ramp;

New State Road, both directions between Levick Street and Unruh Avenue; and

Elbridge Street, both directions between Tacony Street and New State Road.



Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work zones because delays are expected. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.



The Castor Avenue work is part of the $31.2 million I-95/Section AF2 project to reconstruct and improve sections of Delaware, Allegheny and Castor avenues to enhance traffic movement on surface streets in the vicinity of the I-95 Allegheny/Castor Avenue Interchange.

The surface street work is part of the $52.7 million I-95/Section CP3 project to construct new southbound I-95 on-ramp at Cottman Avenue and improve surface streets in the vicinity of the Cottman-Princeton Interchange.

