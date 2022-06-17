Swift Sensors Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Senior Hires

Wireless Monitoring Company Adds Industry Veterans to Drive Continued Growth in Industrial IoT

AUSTIN, TX, USA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swift Sensors, a provider of remote monitoring and alert systems built on IoT wireless sensors, announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of a Chief Technical Officer (CTO) and Chief Marketing/Product Officer (CMO). These hires will help guide the company’s strategic vision as it continues to experience rapid growth and gain market share.

Swift Sensors Leadership Hires:

John Breyer, Chief Technical Officer and VP of Engineering: Breyer will be responsible for continuing to build out the Swift Sensors product offering of wireless sensors, secure gateways, and monitoring software. Prior to joining Swift Sensors, he founded Sage CTO consulting where he successfully helped businesses launch complex product lines, develop new technologies, and build strong engineering organizations. During his 15-year tenure at National Instruments, John was a technical leader to software development teams in all areas of R&D and delivered world-class measurement and automation products. Breyer received his B.S. in Electrical Engineering with a double major in Computer Science from Rice University and holds 15 patents.

John Pasquarette, Chief Marketing Officer and VP of Product: Pasquarette will be responsible for the positioning and marketing of the company’s offerings across food services, pharmaceutical, facilities monitoring, and industrial manufacturing industries. Prior to joining Swift Sensors, he was consulting with companies in the embedded networking, laboratory automation, and cloud computing industries. In his more than 20 years at National Instruments, Pasquarette led the software product marketing, product management, and business unit functions, as well as the company’s ecommerce and demand generation teams. Pasquarette received his BS in Electrical Engineering from Texas A&M University.

“Adding these two veteran leaders to our team will elevate Swift Sensors not only within their specific areas of focus, but in our overall industry knowledge, reputation, and network,” said Ray Almgren, Swift Sensors CEO. “The opportunities for wireless sensing across many IoT application areas are almost limitless. The company’s that are equipped to build and manage reliable, intuitive, and high-performing products will position themselves for long-term success. Swift Sensors has a team in place that has the experience required to capitalize on these opportunities.”

About Swift Sensors

Swift Sensors is a cloud-based wireless IoT company providing a low-cost sensor solution for industrial and commercial applications. Its flagship product, the Swift Sensors Cloud Wireless Sensor System, combines low-power wireless sensors with cloud-based monitoring, notifications, analytics and reporting to monitor and protect equipment and processes for customers in manufacturing, food service, facility management, cold chain, transportation and agriculture. www.swiftsensors.com.