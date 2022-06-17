Disruptive Innovation Spurs Strategic Growth
The Role of Healthcare Leaders in Encouraging, Collaborating and Adopting Innovation
We can spend years responding to problems - but sometimes overlook the fact that we could be preventing them all together.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, CEO of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies led a panel of senior leaders to explore:
- The role of innovation in the competitive and cost-conscious medical marketplace
- The role of healthcare leaders in encouraging, collaborating and adopting innovation
- Real-time examples and challenges of healthcare disruptive innovations
Tiller-Hewitt is president-elect and program chair of Mid-America Healthcare Executives Forum, which presented the panel. In setting the stage, she said, “When applied to healthcare, disruptive innovations have the potential to deliver what we all want – decreased costs while improving both the quality and accessibility of care – the last being a significant barrier to strategic growth!”
“We can spend years responding to problems - but sometimes overlook the fact that we could be preventing them all together,” Tiller-Hewitt said. “Are we asking the right questions – or asking the wrong questions and solving for the wrong equation? Are we too close to an opportunity or challenge to see its real potential?”
The panelists emphasized the importance of leading innovation and encouraging teams to be more open to disruptive innovation that may threaten the status quo but will ultimately enhance the quality of health care for the communities they serve. They identified how to achieve buy-in and support at all levels, and address challenges and roadblocks encountered along the way.
Jennifer Junis, RN, MSN, Senior Vice President of OnCall Digital Health, OSF HealthCare, underscored why mission-driven organizations should lead the drive for innovation. “There are a lot of non-traditional competitors entering the healthcare space and providing care,” she said. “We started our innovation journey because we really wanted to be disrupting ourselves rather than someone else coming in and trying to do that. We felt like we were best positioned – with our quality, our providers, and our mission of serving with the greatest care and love.”
Charles “Chuck” D. Callahan, PhD, MBA, FACHE, President of Memorial Hospital Group, and President & CEO of Springfield Memorial Hospital, explained the behavioral challenges. “The concept of innovation reflects ‘necessity as the mother of invention, but dissatisfaction as its father.’ Happy, satisfied, people tend not to change very much,” he noted. “For innovation to take hold, it requires alignment of financial and economic drivers along with the psychological principles of behavior change.”
Jennifer O’Connor FACHE, Principal of Sg2, highlighted how partnerships can move innovation forward. “You can accomplish innovation in a smaller way and have it be meaningful,” she said. “Working in partnership can allow you to do good innovation work on a much smaller scale in terms of budget and FTE.”
