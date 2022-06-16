Derby Barracks / Retail Theft / Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5002482
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: VSP Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/16/2022 @ approximately 0819 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 66 Main Street in the Village of Orleans
VIOLATION:
1. Retail Theft
2. Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jessica Lavoie
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a theft of a Milwaukee sander from J.B. Colton located at the above listed address. Upon arrival, store employees described the female suspect. Through further investigation it became known the female suspect had taken the merchandise and failed to pay for it prior to leaving the store. Troopers remained in the immediate area and shortly after received report the female returned to J.B. Colton and stole two separate Milwaukee tools and quickly fled the scene. Troopers in the immediate area were able to locate the female matching the provided description, walking in the area with the two stolen tools visibly in her hands. The female was then identified as Jessica Lavoie. Lavoie was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks. Lavoie was later arranged and released on court ordered conditions.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/16/2022 @ 1430
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED