Derby Barracks / Retail Theft / Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5002482

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: VSP Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/16/2022 @ approximately 0819 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 66 Main Street in the Village of Orleans

VIOLATION:

1. Retail Theft

2. Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Jessica Lavoie

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a theft of a Milwaukee sander from J.B. Colton located at the above listed address. Upon arrival, store employees described the female suspect. Through further investigation it became known the female suspect had taken the merchandise and failed to pay for it prior to leaving the store. Troopers remained in the immediate area and shortly after received report the female returned to J.B. Colton and stole two separate Milwaukee tools and quickly fled the scene. Troopers in the immediate area were able to locate the female matching the provided description, walking in the area with the two stolen tools visibly in her hands. The female was then identified as Jessica Lavoie. Lavoie was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks. Lavoie was later arranged and released on court ordered conditions.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/16/2022 @ 1430

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED