PRESS RELEASE: Handover Ceremony for The Project for Construction of Hall of Palauli Sisifo College under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP);

Students of Palauli Sisifo College in Savaii and its community welcomed its second term of academic year with the handover of their new project funded by the Government of Japan, through a handover ceremony held earlier today (16 June) at the school’s compound.

His Excellency, Mr.[1] SENTA Keisuke, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa, congratulated the school at the ceremony attended by Hon. Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molioo, Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Palauli No.1 constituency, Hon. Seuula Ioane, Minister of Education, Sports and Culture, representatives of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture, students, parents, principal and teachers.

Palauli Sisifo College received a grant of up to USD $209,903 equivalent to SAT $526,732.75 under Japan’s ongoing scheme of Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects in March 2021.

Prior to the project implementation, the school was facing difficulties and lack of resources in accommodating school activities throughout the past academic years.

It is hoped that this assistance can be able to provide adequate and upgraded resources to produce quality learning for Palauli Sisifo College to strive for academic excellence.

The Government of Japan is dedicated to continuing its support for creating a better society for all people and committed to working together with the people of Samoa.

Japan’s GGP particularly implements grass-roots level projects in various sectors throughout Samoa. As of today, GGP has supported 215 projects in Samoa since its inception in 1991.

Ends

[1] In an effort to preserve traditional ways in a fast-changing world, the Japanese Government decided to change the way Japanese names are written in English by putting the family name first, the same way they are written in Japanese which was implemented in 2019. If you choose to address him by his family name, please refer to as Ambassador Senta not Ambassador Keisuke.