Modified District Government Services for Memorial Day

(Washington, DC) On Monday, May 30, 2022, the District Government will observe Memorial Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

What's Open on Monday, May 30

Test Yourself DC drop-boxes are open for residents to drop off samples between 10 am – 8 pm

Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. Currently, all low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Monday, May 30. Individuals seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 from 8 am – 12 am or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.

Drop-In Centers for Residents Experiencing Homelessness

The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) will offer walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Hours of operation are 9 am - 5 pm on Monday, May 30. The Center is operating at its pre-pandemic capacity, meaning a maximum of 120 guests are permitted in the Center at any time. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue on Monday, 11 am – 1 pm

Zoe’s Doors, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, will be open from 8 am – 7 pm on Monday, May 30.

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) outdoor pools and spray parks will be open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. DPR outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.

What's Closed on Monday, May 30

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Saturday, May 28 and Monday, May 30. Customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov.

Walk-up COVID-19 testing, Rapid Antigen test kit pick-up locations, and Test Yourself PCR kit pick-up locations will be closed Monday, May 30. Sites will reopen on Tuesday, May 31 as scheduled. Visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing for locations and hours of operation.

All COVID Centers will be closed Monday, May 30. Centers will reopen on Tuesday, May 31 as scheduled. Visit coronavirus.dc.gov/covidcenters for locations and hours of operation.

The District’s COVID-19 call center will be closed on Monday, May 30. For general COVID-19 related questions or to book a vaccine appointment for homebound residents, call 1-855-363-0333 when the Call Center reopens on Tuesday, May 31.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all American Job Centers will be closed on Monday, May 30. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

DC Public Schools meal sites will be closed on Monday, May 30. Open meal sites will be distributing up to 5 breakfast and lunch meal kits from 10 am – 2 pm on Friday, May 27. A full list of DCPS meal sites is available at dcps.dc.gov/food.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, May 30.

DC Public Library (DCPL) neighborhood locations and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be closed on Monday, May 30. Virtual programs will be available. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.

DPR recreation and indoor aquatic centers will be closed on Monday, May 30.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Monday, May 30.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed on Monday, May 30.

Modified Service Adjustments

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will “slide” household trash and recycling collections for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash and recycling collections on Monday, May 30 will be serviced on Tuesday, May 31.

The Benning Road Transfer Station will open as regularly scheduled Wednesday through Friday for residential drop-off and Saturday for household hazardous waste.

Construction:

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Tuesday, May 31, during permitted work hours.

The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) does not normally permit construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. No construction will be allowed on Monday, May 30 for the holiday without a companion Afterhours Permit. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or calling 311. DCRA offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Lane Restrictions:

DDOT will suspend reversible lane operations city-wide on Memorial Day.

Parking Enforcement:

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Monday, May 30 with the exception of Streetcar ticketing and towing. Parking enforcement will resume on Tuesday, May 31.

All DC Circulator routes are operating on normal schedule.

DC Streetcar is operating on normal schedule.

Social Media:

Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos