HOSPICE OF DAVIDSON COUNTY LAUNCHES NEW USER-FRIENDLY WEBSITE
Hospice of Davidson County Partners with DuBose Web Group to Launch a New Website with Easy Patient Referrals and Accessible Hospice Care Resources
Hospice of Davidson County recently celebrated the launch of their brand new website it designed in partnership with DuBose Web Group. Hospice of Davidson County's goal was to create a modern, user-friendly experience with elevated branding and informative messaging that resonated with its core audiences.

The new website aims to streamline patient referrals while providing education on hospice care services, programs, and levels of care. A referral can be made by anyone, but prior to receiving care, a patient’s physician must deem the patient hospice appropriate. Referrals can be made by calling (336) 475-5444. Users can also request more information via the online contact form.
Beyond information on its services and programs, Hospice of Davidson County offers resources including a blog, podcast, and community education opportunities. The Community Connections Podcast is hosted by Digital Health Program Manager Cole Warner and Medical Social Worker Emmalee Thomas. New episodes are released weekly on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Users are also able to listen to the podcast on the website.
Accessibility and usability were key factors that influenced the design of the website. A simple navigation, mobile-friendly experience, and the language selector tool that allows users to choose from 10 different languages are just a few of the accessibility features implemented.
“Our mission as an organization is to ensure those touched by life-limiting illness or injury receive care and comfort when they need it most. We see this new website as an extension of that mission,” said Chief Executive Officer Laura Owen. “We are honored to provide our community with the support, resources, and education they deserve as they navigate the hospice care journey.”
Visit hospiceofdavidson.org to explore the new website and to get more information about hospice care, grief support, upcoming events, and volunteer opportunities.
About Hospice of Davidson County
For almost 40 years, Hospice of Davidson County has been a recognized leader in the advancement of quality end-of-life care across the Piedmont Triad region. Each day, the ACHC accredited agency provides comfort for more than 150 patients and their families, in a variety of locations, including private homes, in long-term care and skilled-nursing facilities and at the Henry Etta & Bruce Hinkle Hospice House, the only inpatient hospice facility in Davidson County. For more information, please visit hospiceofdavidson.org or Facebook.
