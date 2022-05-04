15TH ANNUAL RIDE FOR ANGELS TO BE HELD JULY 16TH
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospice of Davidson County will host its 15th Annual Hospice of Davidson County Ride For Angels Saturday, July 16. The 75-mile motorcycle ride, which winds through Davidson County, will depart at 11 a.m. from Denton FarmPark, located at 1072 Cranford Rd, Denton, N.C.
Since 2008, the Ride For Angels event has raised nearly $200,000. Proceeds are designated for the compassionate care and grief support of the agency’s patients and families facing a life limiting illness.
Annually, more than 200 riders participate along with numerous volunteers and community supporters.
Advance registration for the law enforcement-led ride is $20 per bike and $5 for an additional rider.
Day of registration is from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and is $25 per bike and $10 for an additional rider. Lunch is included with registration. T-shirts can be pre-ordered or purchased at the event for $15.
In addition to the ride, participants are invited to remember a loved one by placing a memento or note on the memorial wall located at the event. During the week leading to the ride, Hospice will host “Pit Stop” Nights at local restaurants/businesses to further support this cause.
For more information, to sponsor the event, to register for the ride, or to purchase and/or sponsor a t-shirt, please visit www.hospiceofdavidson.org/rfa or call (336) 475-5444.
About Hospice of Davidson County
For more than 35 years, Hospice of Davidson County has been a recognized leader in the advancement of quality end-of-life care across the Piedmont Triad region. Each day, the ACHC accredited agency provides comfort for more than 130 patients and their families, in a variety of locations, including private homes, in long-term care and skilled-nursing facilities and at the Henry Etta & Bruce Hinkle Hospice House, the only inpatient hospice facility in Davidson County. Hospice of Davidson County is a United Way of Davidson County partner agency. For more information, please visit hospiceofdavidson.org or Facebook.
Brad Gaither
