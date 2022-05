15TH ANNUAL RIDE FOR ANGELS TO BE HELD JULY 16TH

Hospice of Davidson County's 15th Annual Ride for Angels

LEXINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hospice of Davidson County will host its 15th Annual Hospice of Davidson County Ride For Angels Saturday, July 16. The 75-mile motorcycle ride , which winds through Davidson County, will depart at 11 a.m. from Denton FarmPark, located at 1072 Cranford Rd, Denton, N.C.Since 2008, the Ride For Angels event has raised nearly $200,000. Proceeds are designated for the compassionate care and grief support of the agency’s patients and families facing a life limiting illness.Annually, more than 200 riders participate along with numerous volunteers and community supporters.Advance registration for the law enforcement-led ride is $20 per bike and $5 for an additional rider.Day of registration is from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and is $25 per bike and $10 for an additional rider. Lunch is included with registration. T-shirts can be pre-ordered or purchased at the event for $15.In addition to the ride, participants are invited to remember a loved one by placing a memento or note on the memorial wall located at the event. During the week leading to the ride, Hospice will host “Pit Stop” Nights at local restaurants/businesses to further support this cause.For more information, to sponsor the event, to register for the ride, or to purchase and/or sponsor a t-shirt, please visit www.hospiceofdavidson.org/rfa or call (336) 475-5444.About Hospice of Davidson CountyFor more than 35 years, Hospice of Davidson County has been a recognized leader in the advancement of quality end-of-life care across the Piedmont Triad region. Each day, the ACHC accredited agency provides comfort for more than 130 patients and their families, in a variety of locations, including private homes, in long-term care and skilled-nursing facilities and at the Henry Etta & Bruce Hinkle Hospice House, the only inpatient hospice facility in Davidson County. Hospice of Davidson County is a United Way of Davidson County partner agency. For more information, please visit hospiceofdavidson.org or Facebook.###