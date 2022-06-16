Honey Art Studio Hosts Fillmore Forever Exhibit During San Francisco’s Juneteenth Freedom Celebration
The photo exhibit commemorates black life in the Fillmore District in the 80’s, 90’s and early 2000’s
Fillmore Forever sheds light on the struggles of growing up in a discriminatory, anti-black world.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATEES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for its hands-on creative experiences and advocacy for social justice, Honey Art Studio & Gallery is pleased to present Fillmore Forever, an art exhibit highlighting black life in Fillmore during the 80’s, 90’s and early 2000’s. The event will feature a special guest performance by legendary R& B singer Karyn White.
— Ericka Scott, founder and creative director at Honey Art Studio & Gallery
Fillmore Forever begins Saturday, June 18, at 7pm, at the Honey Art Studio located at 1833 Fillmore Street. The event falls on an important weekend in history honoring Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved black Americans. Thousands will be in attendance of San Francisco’s Juneteenth Freedom Celebration along eight blocks in the Fillmore District, and Honey Studio invites patrons to continue the celebration at its evening event, Fillmore Forever.
Fillmore Forever is a photo collage exhibit that embodies black life from the 80’s through the early 2000’s, and represents the studio founder’s experiences growing up in what was once a predominantly African American community in the San Francisco Fillmore District.
“Fillmore Forever sheds light on the struggles of growing up in a discriminatory, anti-black world,” said Ericka Scott, founder and creative director at Honey Art Studio & Gallery. “What was once a safe space for the black community, was wrongfully ripped away as gentrification took over the Fillmore corridor and black communities were coerced to leave on false pretenses. The Fillmore Forever exhibit is my voice screaming, ‘We were here! We are here!’”
The city’s “redevelopment” of the Fillmore District forced black business owners and residents to leave their establishments and homes with the promise of urban renewal. This promise was not kept, and many families never returned to the community that was once rich in African American history and known as an iconic destination for its jazz scene and black-owned clubs and businesses.
“Growing up, my family attended church services throughout the community, celebrated in the streets at Virgos Corner Store, ate at Mr. Powell’s, went to Miss B’s hair salon, rode the 22 Fillmore bus, and cheered on the Midnight Basketball League at Ella Hill Hutch,” Ericka Scott added. “This community is and was my life, and it will not be forgotten.”
Honey Studio’s mission is to spark important conversations and bridge the gaps related to race, class structures, poverty, equality, and love. Learn more at honeyartstudio.org.
About Honey Art Studio & Gallery
Honey Art Studio & Gallery was founded by Ericka Scott to provide a space for adults to collaborate and foster relationships within the creative community. The company’s mission is to provide a safe space for tough conversations surrounding systemic racism, mass incarceration of people of color, and gentrification. The studio hosts art workshops such as painting, sewing, DIY candle making, and more, to encourage conversations on social change and healing through creative expression. For more information, visit honeyartstudio.org and follow along @honeyartist.
Ericka Scott
Honey Art Studio & Gallery
+1 415-699-6555
honeyartstudio415@gmail.com
