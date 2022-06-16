N.C. Sentinel Landscape Committee to meet June 22
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
THURSDAY, JUNE 16, 2022
|CONTACT:
|
Evan Davis, director
NCDA&CS Farmland Preservation Programs
919-707-3072
N.C. Sentinel Landscape Committee to meet June 22
|
WHO/WHAT:
|
The North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee will hold a meeting to hear committee member reports pertaining to Sentinel Landscape activities and reports on other Sentinel Landscape programs.
|
|
WHEN:
|
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
|
|
WHERE:
|
Hall of Fame Room, Agriculture Building
2 W. Edenton St., Raleigh.
The public may also join in on the meeting via conference number 984-204-1487. The conference ID is 495 979 527, followed by the # key.
|
|
BACKGROUND
|
North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee is a partnership focused on collaboration and coordination between farmers, foresters, conservationists and military installations. The partnership works to benefit and protect North Carolina’s agriculture and defense sectors.
|
-30-