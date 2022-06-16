FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

THURSDAY, JUNE 16, 2022 CONTACT: Evan Davis, director

NCDA&CS Farmland Preservation Programs

919-707-3072 N.C. Sentinel Landscape Committee to meet June 22 WHO/WHAT: The North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee will hold a meeting to hear committee member reports pertaining to Sentinel Landscape activities and reports on other Sentinel Landscape programs. WHEN: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

1:30 p.m. WHERE: Hall of Fame Room, Agriculture Building 2 W. Edenton St., Raleigh. The public may also join in on the meeting via conference number 984-204-1487. The conference ID is 495 979 527, followed by the # key. BACKGROUND

INFORMATION: North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee is a partnership focused on collaboration and coordination between farmers, foresters, conservationists and military installations. The partnership works to benefit and protect North Carolina’s agriculture and defense sectors. -30-