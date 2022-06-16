Submit Release
N.C. Sentinel Landscape Committee to meet June 22

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
THURSDAY, JUNE 16, 2022

CONTACT: Evan Davis, director   
NCDA&CS Farmland Preservation Programs    
919-707-3072 

N.C. Sentinel Landscape Committee to meet June 22

WHO/WHAT:    

  

The North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee will hold a meeting to hear committee member reports pertaining to Sentinel Landscape activities and reports on other Sentinel Landscape programs.    

  

  

WHEN:    

  

Wednesday, June 22, 2022  
1:30 p.m.    

  

  

WHERE:   

Hall of Fame Room, Agriculture Building 

2 W. Edenton St., Raleigh. 

The public may also join in on the meeting via conference number 984-204-1487. The conference ID is 495 979 527, followed by the # key.   

  

  

BACKGROUND   
INFORMATION:    

North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee is a partnership focused on collaboration and coordination between farmers, foresters, conservationists and military installations. The partnership works to benefit and protect North Carolina’s agriculture and defense sectors.   

  

  

  

   

-30-   

 

N.C. Sentinel Landscape Committee to meet June 22

