Senator Bill White Recognized for Standing with Children

For Immediate Release: June 16, 2022

Contact: Mike Kelley, 573-751-2173

Senator Bill White Recognized for Standing with Children

JEFFERSON CITY – State Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, is proud to announce he is the recipient of a 2022 Missouri KidsFirst Standing with Children award for his contributions to protecting the children of our state. Senator White was nominated for this award by the executive director of the Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri for supporting child protective policies in the Missouri Legislature.

Missouri KidsFirst Executive Director Jessica Seitz presents a Standing with Children award to Sen. White.

“As an adoptive parent, former guardian ad litem and tenured legislator, advocating for children’s safety and well-being is my personal conviction and professional responsibility,” said Sen. White. “I am humbled to be recognized by this great organization and will continue to champion legislation that helps all children thrive.”

The Standing with Children award recognizes individuals who have advanced the child advocacy center movement, promoted multi-disciplinary teams in child abuse cases and advanced initiatives to protect children. Missouri KidsFirst presented the award to Sen. White virtually on April 25 and in person on June 16, 2022.

To learn more about Sen. White and his legislation, please visit his website at senate.mo.gov/White.

###

 

Senator Bill White Recognized for Standing with Children

