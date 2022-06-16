Open for consultation - Business Growth Strategy 2022-2026

16 June 2022

Madeleine Ogilvie, Minister for Small Business



To further inform the Tasmanian Liberal Government’s plan to help Tasmania’s business sector to thrive, consultation has commenced to guide the development of the 2022-26 Business Growth Strategy.

We are seeking ideas and feedback from the Tasmanian business community, including business owners, employees, advisers and representative organisations, on the opportunities, challenges and most effective support mechanisms for Tasmanian businesses.

Consultation opened on 15 June 2022 and includes an online survey available on the Business Tasmania website at business.tas.gov.au/businessgrowthstrategy, but importantly also includes a number of face-to-face and online roundtable sessions.

The 2022-26 Business Growth Strategy is being developed by the Tasmanian Liberal Government, in partnership with the Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) and the Tasmanian Small Business Council (TSBC). Once finalised, this strategy will set our plan for economic and employment growth in Tasmanian businesses.

There is no doubt the business landscape will continue to evolve and change but by working together, we can ensure Tasmania’s small business community will be in the strongest possible position to respond to whatever challenges might come our way.

Tasmanian small businesses have demonstrated resilience, flexibility and perseverance over the last two years, and our government is committed to supporting our state’s small business sector and the tens of thousands of Tasmanians it employs.

I look forward to hearing from everyone as part of this consultation process and I very much look forward to the delivery of the new Business Growth Strategy later this year.

For more information on the 2022-26 Business Growth Strategy or the consultation process visit business.tas.gov.au/businessgrowthstrategy

Consultation closes on Friday, 15 July 2022.

