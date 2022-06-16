Luring anglers in with $100,000 this season

16 June 2022

Jo Palmer, Minister for Primary Industries and Water



The Tasmanian Liberal Government is luring anglers to our world-class inland fisheries with another $100,000 prize pool.

A further 50 tagged brown trout will be released into 15 of the State’s waters ahead of the 2022-23 angling season as part of the Tasmanian Tagged Trout Promotion (TTTP).

Each tagged trout is worth $2000 to the lucky angler who reels it in. This initiative allows anglers across the State to be involved and it also promotes activity and tourism in regional areas.

The Tasmanian Liberal Government delivers on its commitments and that’s why we doubled the funding for the TTTP.

This season will be a real catch as it also includes a number of fish that remain uncaught from the previous year’s promotion.

It’s no wonder fishing in Tasmania is so popular, our waters have one of the purest strains of wild brown trout.

An inland angling licence is required to fish with a rod, reel and line in all inland water in Tasmania. Other rules apply and can change from water to water.

Our Government is encouraging young anglers to get involved in the sport by extending the Junior Angler Fee Waiver initiative.

Delivering on another commitment, the initiative means juniors can apply for a free angling licence for the upcoming season.

For more information on the Tagged Trout Promotion and licensing, visit www.ifs.tas.gov.au

The waters and number of tagged trout released for the 2022-23 season are:

Designated water Number of Tagged trout Arthurs Lake (central) 5 Briseis Mine Hole (north-east) 2 Bronte Lagoon (central) 2 Craigbourne Dam (south) 2 Curries River Reservoir (north east) 2 Huntsman Lake (north) 2 Lake Burbury (west) 5 Lake Leake (east) 3 Lake Mackintosh (west) 5 Lake Parangana (north-west) 2 Lake Pedder (south) 5 Lake Rosebery (west) 5 Lake Rowallan (north-west) 2 River Derwent (south) 3 yingina / Great Lake (central) 5

