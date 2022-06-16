Pawn Shops Nationwide Seeing Record Numbers of Customers Looking to Beat Inflation
Today's modern pawnshops don't live up to the negative stereotypes from the past and is, by contrast, one of the best ways people can cope with rising costs.
"We see new customers through the door every day, " says Diane Taylor from Traders Loan & Jewelry, a modern pawnshop with a long history reminiscent of the pawnshops of the Old West. Customers from all over Los Angeles and surrounding areas buy, sell, and pawn their gold jewelry, luxury watches, designer handbags, and other items that have value. Unlike other pawn shops in the San Fernando Valley, however, Trader's Loan & Jewelry is also licensed to buy, sell or pawn firearms. They have a large selection of new handguns, rifles, and shotguns to choose from.
"Here in California, high gas prices are in the headlines. People bring their items here and get the cash they need to fill the gap without the hassle," Taylor adds.
Other pawnshops across the country are seeing a similar increase in new customers coming through their doors thanks to rising costs. Here are three reasons that consumers are increasingly turning to reputable pawnshops to help fight inflation:
Pawnshops are a great place to buy pre-owned items at a fraction of their original cost and many offer new items as well.
Pawnshops can give you cash for your valuables without hassle or credit check.
Shopping at a pawnshop is sustainable and contributes to the circular economy, which is very important to the carbon-conscious shopper.
Most consumers have never done business at a pawn shop and don't understand how they work. Dynasty Jewelry and Loan in Atlanta, Georgia, has an inventory of luxury goods, including fine jewelry, luxury handbags, and designer shoes, which has made them a shopping destination and a trusted place for customers in the know. "We were a little-known secret for a long time with a loyal customer base, but more and more people are finding out about us now," shares Joel Levinson, a fifth-generation pawnbroker who runs the store alongside his father.
Pawnbrokers from smaller towns also see an increase in traffic. "We recently moved to a new location to accommodate all of our growth," shares Bryan Collins of Jeweler's Cut Pawn in Cullman, Alabama. "We see new customers every single day, even in a small town of under 20,000 residents." While known for their jewelry and firearms deals, they've also noted an increase in customers interested in buying and selling gold and silver coins and bullion.
Whether they need to get cash or save cash, consumers increasingly turn to reputable pawnshops in their communities for value, selection, and sustainability. More information about Traders Loan & Jewelry is available at www.tradersloanandjewelry.com or by calling 818-345-8696.
To learn more about Dynasty Jewelry and Loan or shop their extensive luxury inventory online, visit www.dynastypawn.com or call 770-300-0099. Jeweler's Cut Pawn can be found at www.jewelerscutpawn.com or by calling 256-620-5803.
