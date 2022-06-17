Stonehill Partners with USF's Office of Corporate Training & Professional Education for a Design Thinking Course

Stonehill, a strategy & Design Thinking firm, and USF’s Office of Corporate Training & Professional Education launched an expert-led Design Thinking program.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill, a strategy & Design Thinking firm, has partnered with the University of South Florida’s Office of Corporate Training and Professional Education to create an expert-led Design Thinking certification course, available for both cohorts and open enrollment. Enrollment is now open with the first live-online session being July 26, 2022.

The program provides businesses and individuals with the ability to learn about the 5-step Design Thinking process in a project-based fashion. Students work through the course on an identified business problem, where they create human-centric solutions that can be implemented throughout the organization. It is structured with both self-led modules and live-online sessions, currently taught by Doug Pace, Founder of Stonehill.

The partnership between Stonehill and USF brings together highly refined Design Thinking and instructional design skills, resulting in a course that delivers the accurate information and training in the most effective way. Students are immersed in the topic while earning an industry-validated certificate from USF CTPE – a Preeminent research university located in the heart of Tampa Bay.

“This course was created through a strategic collaboration between our Design Thinking experts and the talented instructional designers at USF CTPE.” said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill, “This is a great opportunity for businesses who want to invest in the growth of their teams as well as for individuals interested in the methodology.”

Design Thinking is an empathy-based problem-solving methodology that results in practical, cost-effective, and innovative solutions. This process places human needs as the priority in every step of brainstorming. Design Thinking provides effective solutions for business problems while enhancing customer and employee experiences. Design Thinking is a 5-step process: Empathize, Define, Ideate, Prototype, and Test.

“This partnership with Stonehill for a Design Thinking certification provides another sought-after course for our clients,” said Mark Koulianos, Director of the USF Office of Corporate Training and Professional Education, “our instructors have years of experience applying the methodology and are nationally recognized for their expertise.”

About University of South Florida Corporate Training & Professional Education:

Focusing on upskilling and reskilling the workforce, The University of South Florida’s Office of Corporate Training and Professional Education works to promote advanced professional development and contributes to building a world-class workforce in the Tampa Bay area and beyond by partnering with industry leading experts to develop training programs that deliver tangible results.

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in design thinking, business intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving them the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by Insight Magazine as Design Leader of the Year, the US Chamber of Commerce as Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.