In Celebration of Juneteenth

Children's book authors and illustrators on the subject of Juneteenth and its power and importance.USA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the celebration of Floyd Cooper Day, author Crystal Allen went to Ashton Hall and read from Floyd Cooper’s book, Juneteenth for Mazie.
Crystal Allen said, “The Ashton Villa in Galveston, Texas - the place where Juneteenth happened - is only sixty miles from my house! There’s a picture of that place, built by slaves, in Floyd’s book. I took a chance and called the Galveston Historical Foundation to see if they would give me special permission to read JUNETEENTH FOR MAZIE on the front lawn of that famous property. They said yes.
I immediately sent out a call for help on the family text-line, asking everyone to meet me in Galveston at the Ashton Villa. They all came to help honor Floyd. My godson, Kevin Washington, volunteered to reenact the reading of General Order Number 3 by Major Union General, Gordon Granger, freeing all slaves. It all came together so quickly! For me and my family, being at the Ashton Villa brought a greater understanding and deeper gratitude for June 19th, as we stood free in the same place where freedom was first announced in Texas.”
Here's the very moving video produced by Crystal, her family and friends, and KidLitTV.
Additionally, the founding authors of The Brown Bookshelf recorded a conversation in 2021 as to why Juneteenth matters.
Christianne Jones, the Juneteenth for Mazie editor, said, “Not only did Floyd Cooper teach me about Juneteenth, but he taught me the value of vibrant storytelling. Floyd’s remarkable talent shines through Juneteenth for Mazie, and I will forever be proud of our work together. This picture book should be in every library, school, and home—keeping Floyd’s memory alive and bringing the importance of Juneteenth to everyone.”
Last year, the Children's Book Council posted a list of several Juneteenth children’s and adult books.
About the Children’s Book Council (CBC)
The Children’s Book Council is the nonprofit trade association for children’s book publishers in North America. The CBC manages a portfolio of book awards, creates educational programming, promotes diversity in employment and in book publishing, compiles free reading lists and resources for teachers, librarians, booksellers, and parents, and partners with other national organizations who advocate for a love of reading by children and teens.
CBC staff also oversees Every Child a Reader, a 501(c)(3) literacy charity whose popular national campaigns include Children’s Book Week, the longest-running literacy initiative in the country; the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, with the Library of Congress; the Kids’ Book Choice Awards, the only national book awards chosen by children and teens; and Get Caught Reading, a free poster program of role models reading new and classic books.
