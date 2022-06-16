ATHS National Convention and Truck Show has another great show in Springfield, Illinois

About

The American Truck Historical Society was formed in 1971 to preserve the history of trucks, the trucking industry, and its pioneers. ATHS is international in scope, with around 17,000 members and 100 chapters spanning 23 countries and all 50 United States. The Zoe James Memorial Library hosts a collection of over 100,000 digitized and original photographs and documents; 35,000 pieces of sales literature, and more than 45,000 books and periodicals, along with an extensive collection of scale model trucks. The American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame, ATHS Visitor Center, and Library are housed within the home office, located in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.A. More information about ATHS, including hours of operation, can be found at ATHS.org.