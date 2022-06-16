ATHS National Convention and Truck Show has another great show in Springfield, Illinois
With more than a dozen Learning Sessions and informational meetings, that drew hundreds of audience members, this was one of the most popular conventions ever.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, the American Truck Historical Society (ATHS) hosted its annual National Convention and Truck Show in Springfield, Illinois. Over 700 trucks and more than 6,500 spectators filled the Illinois State Fairgrounds every day from June 9 to 11.
— Laurence Gration, Executive Director
Initially concerned about the high price of diesel and the aftermath of Covid, ATHS picked correctly when they set their sights on Springfield Illinois for 2022, particularly after the government shut the convention down in 2020.
“With more than a dozen Learning Sessions and informational meetings that drew hundreds of audience members, this was one of the most popular conventions ever, said Laurence Gration, ATHS executive director. Presentations such as “Livestock Trailers,” “Early History of the Oshkosh Truck,” and “Introduction to the Wire Harness” attracted large audiences. Off-site, historical tours of President Abraham Lincoln’s home and Springfield were also offered.
One of the many highlights of the convention was the Awards Banquet at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield. The following individuals and companies were honored during the banquet for their involvement and consecutive years of service to the trucking industry:
• 75 Year Company Award: Gully Transportation (Quincy, IL). Accepted by ATHS member and past president Michael Gully. Gully is president of Gully Transportation (home office in Quincy, IL, with terminals in St. Louis, MO, and Kansas City, MO).
• Golden Achievement Award: Dan Calverly (Ben Wheeler, TX) and Larry Dryfhout (Mokem, IL)
There is a virtual option for truck enthusiasts unable to attend the live event or who wish to enjoy it again. Guests can enjoy all on-site activities from the comfort of their homes by attending the 2022 National Virtual Convention & Truck Show, featuring recorded Learning Sessions, exclusive interviews, and a peek behind the scenes. Register for the Virtual Convention & Truck Show at ATHS.org/convention/virtual/ - select Virtual Registration. Full registered attendees at Springfield receive free admission to the virtual event. For questions about the virtual event, contact intern@ATHS.org.
“ATHS thanks all its volunteers and sponsors for helping make the National Convention & Truck Show a success. There was an array of historic trucks of different sizes, models, restored, and original to explore. We didn’t know what to expect with Covid still looming and fuel prices high, but overall, we’re very pleased with the number of trucks and spectators,” said Gration. “We now look ahead to being in the ‘biggest little city in the world’ next year. Mark your calendars for June 8-10, 2023, in Reno, Nevada."
2022 Sponsors: Cummins, Iowa 80, CAT Scale, Truckomat, Vander Haag’s Inc., Truck Centers Inc., Hagerty, Sercombe Family, and Reiselt’s Machine Works.
Learn more and get involved at ATHS.org.
