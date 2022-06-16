Read more about GBI Arrests Barrow County Deputy

Submit Release
Barrow County, GA (June 16, 2022) – Derrick Jeffery Turner, 43, of Winder, GA, is arrested and charged with Computer Invasion of Privacy and Violation of Oath of a Public Officer. On May 18, 2022, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate a possible criminal misconduct of Turner, who was employed as a deputy sheriff. It was believed that Turner accessed the personal data of an arrestee without a legitimate law enforcement purpose.

The investigation revealed that on April 14, 2022, Turner used his Barrow County-issued computer to access the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) network to obtain information related to a subject for personal reasons. Turner was assigned to the patrol division of the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at the time.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 307-3080 or the GBI Athens Field Office at (706) 552-2309.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

