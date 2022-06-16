U.S. 1 Continuous Lane Closures Next Weekend for Construction in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – Travel restrictions are planned next weekend on U.S. 1 and Old Lincoln Highway in Middletown township, Bucks County, for bridge beam erection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

A continuous single lane pattern will be in place on northbound U.S. 1 between the Penndel/Business U.S. 1 and Route 413 exits from 1:00 AM Saturday, June 25, to 5:00 AM Monday, June 27; and

Intermittent traffic stoppages will take place on southbound Old Lincoln Highway between Bristol Road and Hulmeville Road from 1:00 AM Saturday, June 25, to 5:00 AM Monday, June 27.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Crews are reconstructing and widening almost three miles of U.S. 1, improving the interchanges, and constructing several new bridges — including new structures over the Neshaminy Creek and over rail lines near the Penndel exit— under two contracts (RC1, RC2) to rebuild, widen and improve U.S. 1 in Bucks County.

For more information, visit www.us1bucks.com.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.



Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #





