Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,910 in the last 365 days.

New Traffic Pattern Begins Next Week on Main Street for Construction in Norristown

King of Prussia, PA – A new traffic pattern will be in place in Norristown for approximately three months beginning Monday, June 20, that will reduce Main Street to one through-lane in each direction between Water Street and Barbadoes Street, with available turn lanes onto southbound Markley Street (U.S. 202 South), for roadway and intersection reconstruction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

With the new traffic pattern in place, motorists may encounter periodic stoppages on Main Street or Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) weekdays from 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM. In addition, on-street parking will be eliminated on Main street within the work area.

Motorists are advised to avoid travel through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All operations are weather dependent. 

The work is part of the ongoing $25.1 million Section 510 Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) Improvement Project, which also includes improvements to the intersections of Main and Markley streets and Marshall and Markley streets.

Allan Myers, LP, of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds. Construction on the entire project is expected to finish in mid-2023.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
 
MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #

You just read:

New Traffic Pattern Begins Next Week on Main Street for Construction in Norristown

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.