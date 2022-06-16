New Traffic Pattern Begins Next Week on Main Street for Construction in Norristown

King of Prussia, PA – A new traffic pattern will be in place in Norristown for approximately three months beginning Monday, June 20, that will reduce Main Street to one through-lane in each direction between Water Street and Barbadoes Street, with available turn lanes onto southbound Markley Street (U.S. 202 South), for roadway and intersection reconstruction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

With the new traffic pattern in place, motorists may encounter periodic stoppages on Main Street or Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) weekdays from 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM. In addition, on-street parking will be eliminated on Main street within the work area.

Motorists are advised to avoid travel through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All operations are weather dependent.

The work is part of the ongoing $25.1 million Section 510 Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) Improvement Project, which also includes improvements to the intersections of Main and Markley streets and Marshall and Markley streets.

Allan Myers, LP, of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds. Construction on the entire project is expected to finish in mid-2023.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

