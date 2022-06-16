Comly Avenue to Close Under Final Phase of Hulmeville Avenue Bridge Replacement Project in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – Comly Avenue is scheduled to close between Virginia Avenue and Hill Avenue in Middletown Township and Langhorne Manor Borough, Bucks County, beginning Tuesday, June 21, under the final phase of a project to replace the bridge that carries Hulmeville Avenue over CSX/SEPTA tracks, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place through the completion of the project scheduled in August.

During the closure, Comly Avenue motorists will be directed to use Route 413 (Bellevue Avenue), Route 513 (Bellevue Avenue), Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) and Hulmeville Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

The Hulmeville Avenue bridge has been closed and detoured since May 2019 following a bridge inspection prior to the project start date. Under a new detour route, southbound Hulmeville Avenue motorists will be directed to use the U.S. 1 access road, Route 413 (Bellevue Avenue), southbound Route 513 (Bellevue Avenue), and Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway). Northbound Hulmeville Avenue motorists will continue to use northbound Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway), Route 513 (Bellevue Avenue), and Route 413 (Bellevue Avenue).

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

This bridge replacement project was driven by the need to replace the 86-year-old three-span steel girder structure which is 147 feet long and 32 feet wide. The structure, which was posted for 27 tons and 40 tons for combination loads, carried approximately 4,653 vehicles a day prior to its closure.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County, is the general contractor on the $5,230,739 bridge replacement project, which is financed with 100% state funds.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #







