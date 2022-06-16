Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,910 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT, Safety Partners Raise Awareness on the Dangers of Driving Impaired 

​Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) partnered today with the Highway Safety Network, the PA DUI Association, AAA East Central, Pennsylvania State Police, Washington County District Attorney, Washington County Commissioners and Washington County Police Department to raise awareness on the dangers of driving impaired. The DUI Victims’ Moving Memorial was on location for a visual representation of the lives lost due to driving impaired. 

PennDOT reminds motorists “Don’t Drive Impaired.” Many substances can impair driving, including alcohol, drugs, prescription medication, or any combination of these. Even a small amount of alcohol can affect your ability to drive. Always designate a sober driver. 

For more information on impaired driving, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/Safety

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov  

# # # 

You just read:

PennDOT, Safety Partners Raise Awareness on the Dangers of Driving Impaired 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.