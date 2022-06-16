PennDOT, Safety Partners Raise Awareness on the Dangers of Driving Impaired 

​Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) partnered today with the Highway Safety Network, the PA DUI Association, AAA East Central, Pennsylvania State Police, Washington County District Attorney, Washington County Commissioners and Washington County Police Department to raise awareness on the dangers of driving impaired. The DUI Victims’ Moving Memorial was on location for a visual representation of the lives lost due to driving impaired.

PennDOT reminds motorists “Don’t Drive Impaired.” Many substances can impair driving, including alcohol, drugs, prescription medication, or any combination of these. Even a small amount of alcohol can affect your ability to drive. Always designate a sober driver.

For more information on impaired driving, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/Safety.

