Route 1051 Bute Road Closure 

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of closure on Route 1051 (Bute Road) between Cottage Avenue and Race Path Road in Dunbar Township, Fayette County.

The closure will begin on Tuesday, June 21 at 7 a.m. and will continue until Friday, July 8. A posted detour will be in place utilizing Route 4010 (Laurel Hill Road), Route 1043 (Bitner Road), and Route 1018 (Vances Mill Road). The closure will allow crews to perform a culvert replacement.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

